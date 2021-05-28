15 more people have died as a result of COVID-19. The Health ministry says the total number of COVID-related deaths, in T&T now stands at 440. Officials have also reported 526 new COVID-19 cases. T&T now has 8, 922 active COVID cases. So far, 78, 282 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. While the number of people who got both doses, remains unchanged.
The All Saints' administration is refuting claims on social media, that all patients and staff at the Gordon Home for Senior Citizens have contracted COVID-19. And, that an elderly person died from the virus.
Canon Richard Jacobs said, ‘what would have happened is had a certain number of staff and residents test positive they have been separated from others who negative and being monitored for symptoms no one at present has symptoms of COVID to the best of my knowledge’