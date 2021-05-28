15 more people have died as a result of COVID-19. The Health ministry says the total number of COVID-related deaths, in T&T now stands at 440. Officials have also reported 526 new COVID-19 cases. T&T now has 8, 922 active COVID cases. So far, 78, 282 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. While the number of people who got both doses, remains unchanged.

The All Saints' administration is refuting claims on social media, that all patients and staff at the Gordon Home for Senior Citizens have contracted COVID-19. And, that an elderly person died from the virus.

Canon Richard Jacobs said, ‘what would have happened is had a certain number of staff and residents test positive they have been separated from others who negative and being monitored for symptoms no one at present has symptoms of COVID to the best of my knowledge’

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021

Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021

A media conference was held by Government Ministers and a release was issued by Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce on the meeting. 

NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID

NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID

Employees of Nutrimix Feeds Limited are calling on the authorities to intervene and ensure that the company follow the appropriate health regulations after a number of workers tested positive for covid-19.

Sexualization and Gymnastics

Sexualization and Gymnastics

As far as sporting taboos go the topic of sexuality in gymnastics is right up there. Tonight, local coaches join the discussion room on the touchy subject of what is appropriate or inappropriate for gymnasts to wear.

TV6 joins TTPS on curfew patrol

TV6 joins TTPS on curfew patrol

Over the last 24 hours, seventeen persons were arrested for breach of curfew. TV6 cameraman Brandon Benoit joined officers of the North-Eastern Division on curfew patrol last night and captured first-hand, two instances of persons breaking the curfew, and you may be surprised why.