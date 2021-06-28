The Opposition United National Congress says it is prepared to support legislation to give Tobago greater autonomy, which the government will bring to the Parliament today, but there are conditions.
‘The UNC will be prepared to listen and work with government if government prepared to work in interest of people of Tobago.’
A number of Tobagonian personalities, including the PDP's Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine, Former Chief Secretary and Chairman of One Tobago Voice, Hochoy Charles and political analyst Dr. Winford James, have expressed reservations with the pieces of legislation, which are meant to give Tobago autonomy.
The UNC says it would appear at this time, that the only people in support of the Bills in their current state, are members of the PNM.
A recent ad placed by Petroleum Holdings Ltd. in the daily newspaper has raised the suspicions of the MSJ. The ad called for proposals for the purpose of restarting the refinery, however it did not state whether this would be under a sale or lease arrangement.
MSJ leader David Abdulah is calling on TPHL to re-issue a more transparent request so that interested parties, and the public, can know exactly what is on the table.
He said the TPHL ad says simply that it has commenced a broad-based process for The Guaracara Refining Company Limited's refining assets, and the restart of the refinery but failed to make mention of the Paria assets.