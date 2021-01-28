The government and the opposition clashed in Parliament, Wednesday with the issue of 17 people being allowed to leave and will re-enter the country, among the main talking points. 

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 28th January, 2021

Morning Edition: 28th January, 2021

That was just some of what transpired in the lower house yesterday as the United National Congress through, the Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, brought a motion of No Confidence against National Security Minister Stuart Young. 

Morning News Brief: 28th January, 2021

Morning News Brief: 28th January, 2021

The government and the opposition clashed in Parliament, Wednesday with the issue of 17 people being allowed to leave and will re-enter the country, among the main talking points. 

Why No Rangers Players

Why No Rangers Players

Well if you noticed that some locally based big names were missing from the final squad, that might be because their are no players from La Horquetta Rangers in the line-up.