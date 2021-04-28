The seat of Senator Franklin Khan having been declared vacant, following his death will now be occupied by Iman Sheraz Ali. In sport this year's CPL cricket tournament bowls off, on August 28th, and all 33 matches, will be played in St Kitts & Nevis, in a bubble.

Crime Wrap

A 67-year-old man is one of two people charged with fraud.

NDPPM

May is disaster prevention and preparedness month, considered a year-round activity, this ye…