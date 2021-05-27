T&T has recorded 17 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing this country's death total to 425. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 582 new COVID cases. The latest figures push the number of active cases to 8, 710. Officials say 447 people are currently hospitalised.
So far 75, 586 people have received their first does of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of people who got the second dose, remains at 1, 179.
In sport, a National Trial meet for local athletes to qualify for the Olympics has been denied by the government.