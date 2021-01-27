Secondary school students, in forms 4 to 6 can start packing their bags, as school will reopen for them, on February 8th. The Education Minister said a Hybrid system will be used, including online classes and in-person sessions. Students will have to comply with health regulations. Same goes for primary school, Standard 5 pupils. They will return to classrooms, on April 12th, 2021.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission says it has finished a recount in the Hollywood electoral district. And, the result remains the same. The PNM's Leslie Chang Fong won that local government, bye-election race.

In Tobago, the PDP has requested recounts in Canaan/Bon Accord; Lambeau/ Signal Hill; and Scarborough/Calder Hall. While the PNM has asked for a recount in Bethel/Mt. Irvine. Monday's THA elections resulted in a six - six tie.

Debate On Service Commission Reform Continues

"A managerial absurdity." That's a reference drawn by Government Senator Randall Mitchell as to the construct of the Service Commissions and their relationship with the entities they represent.

A Mockery Election

Tobago's first THA Chief Secretary is telling the people of Tobago, 'I told you so'. Hocoy Charles, in an interview with TV6, called Monday's election a mockery and a sham.

Energy Conference

Energy Chamber chairman Dwight Mahabir calls for a reduction in CO2 emissions and a reduction in the gas subsidy for electricity.