Secondary school students, in forms 4 to 6 can start packing their bags, as school will reopen for them, on February 8th. The Education Minister said a Hybrid system will be used, including online classes and in-person sessions. Students will have to comply with health regulations. Same goes for primary school, Standard 5 pupils. They will return to classrooms, on April 12th, 2021.
The Elections and Boundaries Commission says it has finished a recount in the Hollywood electoral district. And, the result remains the same. The PNM's Leslie Chang Fong won that local government, bye-election race.
In Tobago, the PDP has requested recounts in Canaan/Bon Accord; Lambeau/ Signal Hill; and Scarborough/Calder Hall. While the PNM has asked for a recount in Bethel/Mt. Irvine. Monday's THA elections resulted in a six - six tie.