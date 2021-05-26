The number of COVID-19-related deaths in T&T has now crossed 400. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 18 more deaths, pushing the total to 408. T&T now has 8,444 active COVID-19 cases. That's after 612 more people tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 53 more people have been discharged from public health facilities.
On Tuesday, police said they arrested 29 more people for breach of curfew. While 79 more people got face mask tickets. Officials also gave the total arrest figures since the SoE began.