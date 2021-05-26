The number of COVID-19-related deaths in T&T has now crossed 400. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 18 more deaths, pushing the total to 408. T&T now has 8,444 active COVID-19 cases. That's after 612 more people tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 53 more people have been discharged from public health facilities.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested 29 more people for breach of curfew. While 79 more people got face mask tickets. Officials also gave the total arrest figures since the SoE began.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 26th May, 2021

Morning Edition: 26th May, 2021

Today's show is dedicated to World Environment day which will be commemorated on Saturday 5th June and we want to thank the Ministry of Planning and Development and UNDP for today's show.

Tobago Records 7th Death

Tobago Records 7th Death

Tobago recorded its 7th covid19 death since the start of the pandemic, with a record forty-two covid19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The latest victim, Carmen Yorke of Bon Accord Tobago.