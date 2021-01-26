The voters have spoken, and it appears to a deadlock, in the Tobago House of Assembly Elections. The results on Monday night showed the People's National Movement winning six electoral districts. And, the People's Democratic Patriots also winning six districts.
In the Local Government Bye-Elections in Trinidad the PNM retained two districts it previously held. while, the United National Congress took over Arima Central, and held on to the two districts it previously held.
In some other news police say over one hundred people were detained, Sunday night when police raided the Residence Night Club at One Woodbrook Place, in St James.