Morning News Brief: 26th April, 2021

The Kiss Baking Company Limited has had to recall and dump some of its products, after encountering a problem on its production line which may have compromised its safety protocols. It first came to the attention of retailers when the Kiss delivery trucks returned for its products after making deliveries on Saturday morning. Then videos went viral on social media showing Kiss employees dumping a variety of loaves of bread and buns in large heaps on its compound. There was speculative commentary in the videos that the bread was contaminated with broken glass.
On Sunday afternoon General Manager Rene Degannes sought to assure consumers that all is well. He stated that on Saturday 24th April, the company recalled a number of bread products which it made on Friday due to a possibility that a piece of plastic may have contaminated a loaf of bread. He said, quote: " It is highly unlikely that this occurred, but out of an abundance of caution we removed bread that may have been affected by the piece of plastic from Trinidad." end quote Degannes said this did not affect any bread in Tobago. The products recalled were all large sliced sandwich loaves, hot dog bread, coconut buns and Healthy Balance wholegrain buns. The company will be refunding anyone who returns the bread via the point of sale.
This country's Covid death toll has reached 159. The Ministry of Health reported one more COVID death on Sunday and 84 new positive cases of the virus. There are 1343 total active positive cases. These new cases are from samples taken during the period April 22 to April 14, while the death has been listed as an elderly male with multiple comorbidities.