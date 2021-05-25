Fifteen more people have died as a result of COVID-19, in T&T. The total number of deaths now stands at 390. In its update, on Monday, the Ministry of Health said 250 more people tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago has received 9,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine a donation from the government of Bermuda.

The vaccines arrived on Monday afternoon pushing the number of active cases to 8, 150. The government's motion to extend the State of Emergency by 90 days was passed in the House of Representatives, on Monday night

Morning Edition: 25th May, 2021

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has placed the blame on the current Covid-19 surge on vigils held following the tragic death of Andrea Bharratt.

Fisherman Rescued

Four Fishermen in Castara Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, following them rescuing a number of fishermen from Trinidad who were stranded at sea for 12 hours.

ECONOMISTS: NO ECONOMIC POLICY WITHOUT PANDEMIC

There is no economic policy without a proper pandemic policy. This from economy experts Mariano Browne and Dr. Roger Hosein, who both say they do not expect any groundbreaking announcements in the mid-year budget review carded for June.