Fifteen more people have died as a result of COVID-19, in T&T. The total number of deaths now stands at 390. In its update, on Monday, the Ministry of Health said 250 more people tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago has received 9,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine a donation from the government of Bermuda.
The vaccines arrived on Monday afternoon pushing the number of active cases to 8, 150. The government's motion to extend the State of Emergency by 90 days was passed in the House of Representatives, on Monday night