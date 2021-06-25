Parliament is scheduled to meet, today. And, an Opposition motion of no confidence in the Health Minister is on the cards to be debated.
‘It is not something that the Opposition wants to do but we have been asked by the people it is timely we call out the Minister of Health in this whole debacle, this whole handling of the Covid 19 pandemic’
T&TEC customers, it's time to pay up. The Company says, it's losing 1.1 billion dollars, annually, and can't even afford to buy the natural gas it needs to generate electricity.
So to respond to that, T&TEC continues to encourage all our customers to pay their bills. All our service centres are fully open. There are many options that we encourage the customers to pay their bills. We also identified to the Ministry that any customers having difficulties they can come to us and we would arrange, set up arrangements and so on over this particular period.
So we are making every effort and we are encouraging our customers to pay their bills because given the nature of the business, it's absolutely necessary that we collect our monies