Parliament is scheduled to meet, today. And, an Opposition motion of no confidence in the Health Minister is on the cards to be debated.

‘It is not something that the Opposition wants to do but we have been asked by the people it is timely we call out the Minister of Health in this whole debacle, this whole handling of the Covid 19 pandemic’

T&TEC customers, it's time to pay up. The Company says, it's losing 1.1 billion dollars, annually, and can't even afford to buy the natural gas it needs to generate electricity.

So to respond to that, T&TEC continues to encourage all our customers to pay their bills. All our service centres are fully open. There are many options that we encourage the customers to pay their bills. We also identified to the Ministry that any customers having difficulties they can come to us and we would arrange, set up arrangements and so on over this particular period.

So we are making every effort and we are encouraging our customers to pay their bills because given the nature of the business, it's absolutely necessary that we collect our monies

Morning Edition: 25th June, 2021

The National Gas company recorded a $2.1 billion loss for its 2020 financial year NGC says "Both industry-specific and systemic global challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the performance of the Company and its subsidiaries" in 2020.

Barkeepers Want Discussions On Gaming Bill

The Gaming and Betting Control Bill has been passed in both Houses and is set to become law, but the Barkeepers and Operators Association is still calling for discussions, ahead of the proclamation of the legislation.

Crime Wrap

A Special Reserve Police Officer is granted bail after being charged with several counts of shooting with intent to cause harm, and a murder suspect is held during an exercise in the Northern Division.

Minister On Justice System

Female inmates at the Women's Prison in Arouca say conditions are less than ideal, They are complaining about what they say is poor sanitisation of the facility, a lack of ventilation, pails in need of changing and court matters ongoing for years without any resolution.