Ten more COVID related deaths and 573 new confirmed cases. These are the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. The death toll has now reached 375 while the total number of active positive cases has reached 8,162. There were three elderly people without comorbidities among the ten deaths recorded over the past 24 hours two females and a male. The other seven comprised three elderly males, one elderly female, one middle-aged male and two middle-aged females. The Ministry of Health says the 573 persons whose samples came back positive will be processed for admission at the discretion of the Chief Medical Officers of Health at the various institutions.
Meanwhile the Ministry has announced that 3,719 persons have receive their first dose of the WHO-approved Sinopharm vaccine which it began administering on Friday. The Ministry states that the high vaccine uptake is an important part of moving the country from the management to the control of the virus.
Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon says a lack of discipline in Trinidad and Tobago is responsible for the current state of the nation in dealing with the COVID pandemic. He led off the National Day of Prayer called by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for all religions at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain on Sunday. Dr. Rowley who attended the ceremony with his wife Sharon explained that the nation was called to prayer based on the first words of the constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.
‘And I quote with your permission whereas the people of Trinidad and Tobago have affirmed that the nation of Trinidad and Tobago...with which all rights of the members of the human family are endowed by their creator.’