Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says she does not have have COVID an she never did. She was responding to remarks by Prime Minister who was asked by an Opposition MP in Parliament to state whether he had been among the recipients of the US-donated 400 doses of Pfizer vaccine. In responding, Dr Rowley drew a comparison between himself and Mrs. Persad-Bissessar.
‘I told the country when I was in isolation. I told the country when I can be vaccinated. The Minster of Health actually told the country the date on which I could be vaccinated. So to come here today to ask me if I took the vaccine from the 400, you are just a mischief maker ....10.33.28 Go and find out from the Leader when she took it and when she got Covid 10.33.31 (MP Indarsingh) Prime Minister that is all (desk thumping)’
Also in parliament, the Prime Minister gave an update on the proposed lease or sale of the State-owned Point-a-Pierre refinery in response to a question from the MP for Naparima Rodney Charles, about Patriotic Energies' latest bid to acquire the asset.