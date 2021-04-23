Morning News Brief: 23rd April, 2021

Business owners and operators you've been warned. As, the police commissioner is not saying there'll be a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing Covid-19 the restrictions, but it will be very close. ‘There is such an offence as aiding and abetting so a vendor may be warned about encouraging people to breach gathering size can be prosecuted we don't want to but if have to make example we'll do it.’
Investigations are continuing as at least three people have been detained in connection with a massive drug bust, in south Trinidad. According to reports, on Thursday Customs and Excise officers were patrolling waters off Point Fortin when they saw a vessel, with three men on board. Checks found packets with a plant-like material resembling marijuana, and a powder-like substance resembling cocaine.