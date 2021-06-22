Police are still treating the disappearance of 25-year-old Khadija Flament as a possible homicide. On Monday two weeks after Flament went missing Facebook posts appeared on her profile. One post said: quote ‘I am okay. I am not dead. I am in Tobago. I just needed a break and I will come home when I am ready.’ end quote. Police believe Flament's phone which was never found, may have been hacked.
Caribbean Airlines is reporting over 25 million US Dollars in losses for the first quarter of 2021. And, the airline says job cuts are coming. And in the context of employees or about 450 positions.