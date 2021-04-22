Starting today tighter Covid-19 restrictions, take effect. No public gatherings and concerts public service revert 50% rotational basis. Also places of worship now have to operate at up to 25-percent capacity. And, weddings and funerals are now limited to 10 people. These restrictions remain in effect until May 16th. And, the Pan American Health Organisation is sounding a warning against, fake news about the Covid-19 vaccine.

