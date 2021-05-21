This year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam has been postponed to July 1st. The Minister of Education says it's because of rising Covid numbers, in T&T.
More help for T&T in the fight against COVID-19. On Thursday, officials announced St. Vincent and the Grenadines has donated 16,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, to T&T.
‘A flight, an Air Guard flight using a C26 B aircraft departed Trinidad and Tobago this morning, arrived in St Vincent was efficiently loaded with these Astrazenenca vaccines and has just landed at Piarco Airport with vaccines to be immediately received and properly managed by our health authorities’