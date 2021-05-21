This year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam has been postponed to July 1st. The Minister of Education says it's because of rising Covid numbers, in T&T.

More help for T&T in the fight against COVID-19. On Thursday, officials announced St. Vincent and the Grenadines has donated 16,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, to T&T.

A flight, an Air Guard flight using a C26 B aircraft departed Trinidad and Tobago this morning, arrived in St Vincent was efficiently loaded with these Astrazenenca vaccines and has just landed at Piarco Airport with vaccines to be immediately received and properly managed by our health authorities’

Morning Edition: 21st May, 2021

Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement.

Tobago State of Emergency: Day 5

Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.

UNC calls for antigen tests to be sold

The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.