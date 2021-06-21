The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported five more COVID deaths and 106 new positive cases of the virus. According to the Ministry the five were an elderly male, two elderly females, and one middle-aged female, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly male without comorbidities. These take the COVID death toll to 737. The Ministry says the 106 new positive cases are from samples taken during the period June 16th to 19th. The total number of active positive cases now stands at 8,274.
Energy Minister Stuart Young says he has no problem meeting OWTU President General Ancel Roget and says Patriotic Energies and Technologies can still bid to take over the Point-a-Pierre refinery. Contrary to statements made by Roget on Labour Day where he complained that the Energy Minister would not meet with him. Young responded on Sunday, saying he had indicated that he would meet with OWTU, Ancel Roget and members and has no difficulty in doing so. Although he said he was unaware of any new proposal submitted by Patriotic for the refinery the Minister told us very shortly Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited will issue a Request for Proposals to restart the refinery and Patriotic would be able to send any proposal that it has into that process.