The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported five more COVID deaths and 106 new positive cases of the virus. According to the Ministry the five were an elderly male, two elderly females, and one middle-aged female, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly male without comorbidities. These take the COVID death toll to 737. The Ministry says the 106 new positive cases are from samples taken during the period June 16th to 19th. The total number of active positive cases now stands at 8,274.

Energy Minister Stuart Young says he has no problem meeting OWTU President General Ancel Roget and says Patriotic Energies and Technologies can still bid to take over the Point-a-Pierre refinery. Contrary to statements made by Roget on Labour Day where he complained that the Energy Minister would not meet with him. Young responded on Sunday, saying he had indicated that he would meet with OWTU, Ancel Roget and members and has no difficulty in doing so. Although he said he was unaware of any new proposal submitted by Patriotic for the refinery the Minister told us very shortly Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited will issue a Request for Proposals to restart the refinery and Patriotic would be able to send any proposal that it has into that process.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police Officer Breaks Quarantine

Police Officer Breaks Quarantine

Concerns have been raised in Tobago after a video went viral on social media of a police officer attached to who left house quarantine to cut grass to feed his animals last Saturday.

OPM & White House In Active Talks About Vaccines

OPM & White House In Active Talks About Vaccines

The Health Minister says active talks involving different arms of the Government, the White House and international health organisations are underway regarding whether Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from 500 million Pfizer vaccines being donated by the United States to low- and lower middle-income countries around the world.

Energy Matters: A Refined Fuel Price

Energy Matters: A Refined Fuel Price

As the Parliament is set to debate a bill on July 2nd for the establishment of a new pricing arrangement at the fuel pumps, will getting the oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre back up and running have an impact on the new pricing system?

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

A Moruga man has been charged with murder, in connection with a robbery that happened earlier this month.