Morning News Brief: 20th April, 2021

Following the death of Franklin Khan, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley has advised President Paula-Mae Weekes to reassign Stuart Young as T&T's Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, in addition to his duties as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister. To reassign Fitzgerald Hinds as Minister of National Security, and appoint Foster Cummings as Minister of Youth Development and National Service. Meanwhile the Office of the Prime Minister says Dr. Rowley was tested, on Monday, for COVID-19 and the results remained positive.
The head of the TTPS Special Operations Team or sort has been charged. Inspector Mark Hernandez, has been charged with misbehavior in public office. The charge is in connection with the deaths of Joel Balcon and Andrew Morris while in police custody.