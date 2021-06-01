The COVID death toll in Trinidad and Tobago inches closer towards the 500 mark with the Ministry of Health reported on Monday afternoon that there have been 16 more COVID-related deaths. The death toll is now 495. The Ministry said the 16 comprised three elderly males, eight elderly females, three middle-aged males and two middle-aged females, all with comorbidities.

The Ministry also reported 271 new positive COVID cases from samples taken during the period May 22nd - 30th. At the moment there are 8,587 cases in home self-isolation and 449 in hospital.

It was a relatively smooth day Indian Arrival Day holiday outside of a few hiccups. That's the feedback from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on the extended curfew hours and heightened regulations which were implemented ahead of the Indian Arrival and Corpus Christi holidays.

For the most part, the highways were clear except for the odd car here and there and workers who are deemed very essential like T&TEC and the Fire Service were seen on duty.

Pharmacies, gas stations and supermarkets were closed in keeping with their announcement on Sunday.

According to the Police Service which released photos on its Facebook Page, the Police Operations Command Centre was manned by a fifteen-member team working around the clock to answer the hotline numbers for curfew related matters.

According to the top cop the operation on Monday went smoothly except for a few reports received by the Command Centre that persons going to and from their essential jobs, were turned back by certain police officers in error.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A Physical Education Record

A Physical Education Record

Well it's not often you hear about these occurrences, but for the first time in the history of the CAPE Exam.. one teacher's class was able to secure the top 10 spots in one particular subject.

Venezuelans Flouting Curfew?

Venezuelans Flouting Curfew?

Opposition MP Damian Lyder is asking Government if Venezuelans reportedly seen traversing T&T's waters during curfew hours are in breach of such regulations. We share with you video of such vessels allegedly captured over the long holiday weekend.

Tobago Curfew Breaches

Tobago Curfew Breaches

The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, has seen the second highest number of curfew breaches in the country. 

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Drivers and other passers-by had to take cover today, in Port of Spain.

As, gunmen began offloading bullets on a convoy of cars.

Also, over 50 more people have been arrested for breach of curfew.

Prof Theodore Under Fire

Prof Theodore Under Fire

The Man charged with chairing a committee to review the Primary school Curriculum comes under fire for saying SEA is a racial racket and a scam which left black children excluded from the best schools. 