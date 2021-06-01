The COVID death toll in Trinidad and Tobago inches closer towards the 500 mark with the Ministry of Health reported on Monday afternoon that there have been 16 more COVID-related deaths. The death toll is now 495. The Ministry said the 16 comprised three elderly males, eight elderly females, three middle-aged males and two middle-aged females, all with comorbidities.
The Ministry also reported 271 new positive COVID cases from samples taken during the period May 22nd - 30th. At the moment there are 8,587 cases in home self-isolation and 449 in hospital.
It was a relatively smooth day Indian Arrival Day holiday outside of a few hiccups. That's the feedback from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on the extended curfew hours and heightened regulations which were implemented ahead of the Indian Arrival and Corpus Christi holidays.
For the most part, the highways were clear except for the odd car here and there and workers who are deemed very essential like T&TEC and the Fire Service were seen on duty.
Pharmacies, gas stations and supermarkets were closed in keeping with their announcement on Sunday.
According to the Police Service which released photos on its Facebook Page, the Police Operations Command Centre was manned by a fifteen-member team working around the clock to answer the hotline numbers for curfew related matters.
According to the top cop the operation on Monday went smoothly except for a few reports received by the Command Centre that persons going to and from their essential jobs, were turned back by certain police officers in error.