Four men are in police custody in connection with the kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt. Reports are the men were detained in East Trinidad earlier today where personal belongings of the young lady were discovered. However, at the time of this report, she still had not been found. Bharatt, a 22-year-old clerk at the Arima Magistrates Court, was reported missing by her father on Friday. She was last seen entering a taxi along King Street, Arima but she never made it home.
Private practitioners are to assist the Ministry of Health in distributing COVID vaccines free. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh spoke of the partnership with the private sector after announcing that Covax has issued an allocation of the Astrezeneca vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago. The Minister said the private sector is going to be doing their vaccination programmes in tandem with the public sector. Deyalsingh said the Ministry is planning to take the vaccinations to the people instead of people coming for the vaccinations.