Nine more people have died as a result of COVID-19, in T&T. And, the Health Ministry says 294 more people have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, the Health Minister gave an update on vaccine talks. “We are getting closer everyday with sinopharm and Pfizer to get commercial quantities but I urge you not to say anything in the public domain that will jeopardize that OUT 32.00 commercial arrangement”

After six people were held, for breaching the 9pm to 5am curfew, on Sunday night police are urging people to ahead to the regulations. He said ‘So police officers were briefed to be flexible even though persons did not have their curfew pass last night they would understand person their passes last night so if persons were stopped and if they were stopped based on the reason they were allowed to move freely after based o on justification after even if they did not have the curfew pass. As of tonight it's gonna be a totally different ball game.’

