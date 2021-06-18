If you're behind on your WASA bill payments the Authority wants you to update your accounts, or contact them to work out a payment plan.

As WASA has identified thirty thousand customers for disconnection, because of monies owed. Domestic or residential 201 million but looking at recovering 50 million in first instance.

In sport, the final cricket test match between the West Indies and South Africa bowls off today, in St. Lucia. And, T&T batsman Darren Bravo and pacer Shannon Gabriel are part of the Windies 13-man squad. And, they'll have some fans in the stands, as a small number of people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a chance to see the game at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Contingency Fund

Contingency Fund

A District Contingency Fund has been launched in the Black Rock, Whim , Spring Garden district, under THA Assemblyman Kelvon Morris. Mr. Morris said the initiative is timely especially during this covid19 pandemic

T&T Condemns Vaccine Statement By Guyana Advisor

T&T Condemns Vaccine Statement By Guyana Advisor

The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry says at no time has Prime Minister Dr. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley "ever disparaged the vaccine programme in Guyana nor has he ever implied that the vaccines in use in Guyana are defective or unsafe."

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A is woman claiming self defence, as police investigate the death of a man she was involved with.

Johnnynico Fitness

Johnnynico Fitness

Two national athletes are using their influence to inspire people around the country to stay in shape despite current conditions.