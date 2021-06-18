If you're behind on your WASA bill payments the Authority wants you to update your accounts, or contact them to work out a payment plan.
As WASA has identified thirty thousand customers for disconnection, because of monies owed. Domestic or residential 201 million but looking at recovering 50 million in first instance.
In sport, the final cricket test match between the West Indies and South Africa bowls off today, in St. Lucia. And, T&T batsman Darren Bravo and pacer Shannon Gabriel are part of the Windies 13-man squad. And, they'll have some fans in the stands, as a small number of people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a chance to see the game at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.