The State of Emergency Regulations have been published by the Ministry of the Attorney general and Legal Affairs. They stipulate that no person shall be outside their private dwelling, including in a motor vehicle or ship during the hours of 9 pm to 5 am without the authorisation of the Police Commissioner or such other person or authority as may be authorised by him. The new public health regulations also mandate that an employee shall wear a face mask, face shield or face covering when working in an enclosed public place or space.
These new regulations are just the latest measures imposed by the government as a result of the current Covid-19 surge. Yesterday's Ministry of Health report revealed nine more Covid-19 deaths. Three of those deaths were persons without any pre-existing medical conditions two middle-aged men and a middle-aged woman.
The other six deaths reported by the Health Ministry are those of three elderly men and one Middle-aged male, one elderly woman and a middle-aged woman, all with pre-existing medical conditions. These deaths took the COVID death toll to 285. The Ministry has also reported that 356 additional persons have tested positive for the virus from samples taken during the period May 12-15.
Meantime in Tobago, the island has recorded its 4th COVID-19 related death a 62-year-old woman with comorbidities. Her death was sudden according to relatives. An elderly man told TV6 the death of his wife came, after she complained of feeling unwell on Sunday morning.