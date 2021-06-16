The Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2021 has been unanimously passed in the Senate. Government seeks to create two sex offenders’ registers - one of which will be accessible to members of the public. Apart from the common grievous sexual offences, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the bill will treat with some may term, ‘very common offences', as sex charges.
‘To treat with things like voyeurism revenge porn releasing intimate photos etc not criminalised in law.’
Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the liberalizing of fuel prices at the pump is drawing near. Legislation to effect this will be brought to. Parliament next month. The debate will take place on the 2nd of July. The proposed new system would see motorists paying for fuel based on global oil prices on any given day.
Today is the rollout of a new system for vaccinating persons 65 years and over. The Ministry of Health put the new system in effect following the chaos which ensued last week when thousands of persons, including the elderly, turned up at vaccination sites and were turned away.