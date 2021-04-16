Trinidad and Tobago has recorded two more Covid-related deaths. This pushes the total number of deaths to 150. The Health Ministry's latest update says 82 more people have tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 4 more persons have been discharged from public health facilities. There were 21 more recovered community cases. So far 13,087 people have been vaccinated, in T&T.
The TTPS is pushing for changes to the State Liability and Proceedings Act to make errant police officers pay for their misconduct.