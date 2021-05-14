The COVID death rate continues to climb in Trinidad and Tobago. On Sunday The Ministry of Health reported 21 more deaths, with the majority of the victims being females. There were five elderly females with comorbidities, one elderly female without comorbidities, three middle aged females with comorbidities, three middle aged females without comorbidities. Also four elderly males with comorbidities, one elderly male without comorbidities, two middle aged males without comorbidities, one middle aged with comorbidities and one young male without comorbidities.
Meanwhile, the Nurses Association wants an apology from Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh for according to them an 'attack' for speaking about the delay in removal of bodies from hospitals. In presenting what they term facts, the Association says it never said bodies were piling up but they maintain there has been a delay in their removal.
And Chief Executive Officer of the NCRHA Davlin Thomas says their multi-disciplinary team met until late on Wednesday night to rethink their systems and to make the necessary alterations and improvements to the patient and staff experience. He says bottlenecks were identified, and in an effort to restore and ensure patient dignity, the Authority is rolling out new interventions to:
*Test at a quicker rate.
* Facilitate quicker inter-hospital transfer of patients to COVID-19 facilities.
*and better segregate COVID-19 patients from other patients.
He says Additional signage has been installed, New patient trolleys introduced have been added to the system along with additional security personnel, customer service ambassadors and 20 new patient care assistants.