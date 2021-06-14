Pfizer vaccines are now in the country but it will only be distributed among personnel of the Ministry of National Security. That's the word from Minister Fitzgerald Hinds after much speculation on Sunday about a media release that gave very little information on the donation of a small amount of vaccines from the United States. A press release on Sunday morning from the Ministry of National Security, stated that T&T received a "small donation" as a gift yesterday, but gave no details. Soon after, a letter purporting to have come from the United States Department of State went viral.
It stated that an official from the Department had been authorised to travel from New York to Port of Spain with the following vaccinations and supplies for official use: Tv6 sought more information from the National Security Minister who confirmed that there were 80 vials with 400 doses to vaccinate 200 people. He said it was specifically donated for people in the Ministry of National Security.
And Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is slamming Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar for warning that the country could have a repeat of 1990 because the seeds of civil unrest are being planted and watered. Persad Bissessar issued a media release on Saturday shortly after the Prime Minister held a news conference to update the country on initiatives to deal with the COVID pandemic. The Prime Minister said the most recent statement of the Opposition Leader, appealing for a 1990-style insurrection is a most dangerous, damaging and unpatriotic obstruction in this time of our national struggle in these pandemic times.