A contingent of soldiers, along with relief supplies from T&T arrived in St. Vincent, Tuesday afternoon. As, the La Soufriere Volcano continues to erupt, there's mounting concern about certain needs.

Kellon Alexander has been denied bail, after appearing in court, virtually charged with sexual penetration of a 14-year-old girl.

The victim told police, on February 2nd a man asked her to get into his vehicle, then he drove to an area at the Mason Hall Playing field, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse, with her, against her will.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 14th April, 2021

Morning Edition: 14th April, 2021

Many civil society groups have rallied to keep this topic as a front-burner as they advocate change from our law makers. They are calling for mutual respect between the sexes, change in the criminal justice system and more resources for parents, who are unable carry out effective parental duties.

CMO Responds To TV6 Story

CMO Responds To TV6 Story

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram has responded to last evening's TV6 report by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

A police officer remains hospitalised, and a suspect is dead, following an alleged shootout.