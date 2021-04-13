One week after he was diagnosed, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is still not free of the Covid-19 virus. That's the latest from the Office of the Prime Minister. An OPM statement said, Dr. Rowley was swabbed and tested again, Monday morning and the results showed he was still Covid-19 positive. Dr Rowley remains in quarantine, in Tobago.
Today, fifty soldiers from the T&T Defence Force are expected to leave for St. Vincent, to assist with relief efforts following eruptions at La Soufriere Volcano. They'll be going there on the Galleons Passage, and health officials said Monday, the vessel will also be used to bring some T&T nationals home.
Tomorrow we have planned rep for 40 nationals on galleons passage transfer quarantine have been confirmed.