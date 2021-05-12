Another record-breaking day for T&T as the country recorded nine more Covid-related deaths, on Tuesday. Health officials say the death total now stands at 224. In its latest update the Health Ministry said 348 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the number of active cases to 4,078. Officials say 32 more people have been discharged from public health facilities. And, there were 87 more recovered community cases.
CARICOM has its first female Secretary-General. Her name is Dr. Carla Barnett, and she's also the first Belizean to hold the position. A statement from CARICOM says Caribbean Heads of Government met virtually, on Tuesday and unanimously agreed to appoint Dr. Barnett as the 8th CARICOM Secretary-General. Dr. Barnett will official begin work on August 15th, replacing Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.