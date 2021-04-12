Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is to be tested again today for the COVID virus. Dr Rowley has been in quarantine in Tobago since Tuesday, when he tested positive for the virus, on the very day that he was to have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Prime Minister told our sister station I-95.5 FM that he has had no symptoms to cause concern. He said he has had no fever or pains and there was no reason to cancel the virtual meetings that he had planned. Dr Rowley says he does not know where or when he became exposed. The latest figures from the Ministry of Health show that there are 22 new positive cases of the virus, while the death toll remains at 146.
Help for St Vincent and the Grenadines from Trinidad and Tobago. There is also a move to repatriate nationals caught thereafter the eruption of the La Soufriers volcano. The plan, announced by the Ministry of National Security on Sunday afternoon, includes using a Tobago ferry to ship much-needed relief supplies and deploying 50 Defence Force officers to render assistance on the island.
The head of the U-W-I unit monitoring the volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines Professor Richard Robertson has advised that country's prime minister, Dr. Ralph Gonzales of activity that can be expected in days to come. Professor Robertson was on a radio discussion with Dr Gonzalves in Kingstown on Sunday. He warned that the on-going eruption of La Soufriere volcano is in keeping with the events surrounding the 1902 eruption, which claimed nearly 1,600 lives.