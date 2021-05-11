All Licensing Offices, in T&T, are now closed until May 23rd. The Ministry of Works and Transport says people with existing appointments will have to reschedule their appointments via the online scheduling portal using a date after May 24th.
The Ministry is reminding people that driver's permits, taxi driver licenses, badges, certificates or other documents which would have expired on or before September 30th, are now deemed to be valid up to October 1st.
The Government has announced how it plans to help people hit hard in the pocket, by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.
The Minister said, ‘So that in light of the restrictions that have come into force in the month of May, starting from the beginning of the month, we will provide in income support grant to people in the informal system and a Salary Relief Grant if people are in the formal system of the same amount as last year, $1,500. For persons who may have lost income for just about a week or two towards the end of the Month of May, we will provide a grant of $1000’.