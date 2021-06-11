14 more people have died, as a result of COVID-19, in T&T pushing the COVID death total to 630. On Thursday, health officials said 273 more people tested positive for COVID-19. T&T now has 9, 610 active COVID cases. So far 144, 502 people have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. And 7, 157 people have received both doses.

The Ministry of Health introduced an alphabetical system to better manage walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. But, the first day of the new system did not go as expected.

‘Is first come first serve cuz check 40 50 people then come back and say can't take no more so is same scene right through. what is plan of action maybe try Arouca see how much will take today.’

Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021

It was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. We were joined by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning via Zoom.

Crime Wrap: 10th June, 2021

An Arima man is charged with killing his wife.

A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.

And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man.

Elderly turned away: 50 vaccines per Health Centre

A society is judged by the way it treats its most vulnerable, with just over thirty seven thousand Sinopharm vaccines remaining, more elderly persons were turned away from health centres on day two of the walk-in vaccination drive.