14 more people have died, as a result of COVID-19, in T&T pushing the COVID death total to 630. On Thursday, health officials said 273 more people tested positive for COVID-19. T&T now has 9, 610 active COVID cases. So far 144, 502 people have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. And 7, 157 people have received both doses.
The Ministry of Health introduced an alphabetical system to better manage walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. But, the first day of the new system did not go as expected.
‘Is first come first serve cuz check 40 50 people then come back and say can't take no more so is same scene right through. what is plan of action maybe try Arouca see how much will take today.’