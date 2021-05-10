It's a record high for Covid deaths in Trinidad and Tobago eight recorded in the past 24 hours.
That's the alarming statistic released on Sunday afternoon by the Ministry of Health as this country recorded 233 new positive cases from samples taken during the period May 6 - May 8. The Ministry said the total number of active positive cases now stands at 3,907 while the number of Covid-related deaths stands at 211. Since the pandemic started in March 2020 this country has had 13,355 positive cases of which. 9,237 have recovered. There are 342 patients in hospitals, while 3,278 are in home self-isolation.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert will host a virtual news conference today to discuss COVID Relief Measures, designed to help those severely impacted by the restrictions announced by the Prime Minister last Friday.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said Minister Imbert had been requested to see what help government can offer as the new restrictions were anticipated to cause some lives to be disrupted more than others. However, Dr Rowley indicated that the State was not in a financial position to provide the same level of social assistance it did in 2020, when the first lockdown was triggered. Minister Imbert's media conference is due to start at 1:30 this afternoon.
Additional vaccines are expected in the country later today according to the Ministry of Health. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will be at Piarco International Airport this evening when a shipment of 33,600 Covid-19 vaccines arrive in the country. The shipment has been obtained through the COVAX facility.