An alphabetical system is now in place for walk-ins to get the covid-19 vaccine. The Health Minister says from today, only people over 60 years old with surnames starting from A to E will be allowed into centres, to get their shot. That's after chaos broke out, on Wednesday as people 60 and over, and those under 60 with NCD's turned up for vaccines.
“The first thing I must do is apologise the ministry of health which i head, we underestimated the demand for vaccines.”
Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar described the vaccine chaos as nothing short of a nightmare. And, raised it as an urgent matter to be debated, in Parliament. “The matter is of public importance because of governments decision to administer the vaccine in this manner has resulted in super spreader events which could result in a massive spike in COVID-19 infections that could lead to loss of life and I so move.
Honourable members I have considered the motion of the Member of Siparia and I am satisfied that this matter qualifies to be raised as a definite matter of urgent public importance. This matter also requires the leave of the House, is the House prepared to grant leave? Yes the debate on this motion will stand over until 6pm.”