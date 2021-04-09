Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, are responding to increased activity at the La Soufriere Volcano.
The Ministry of Health says there's a high demand, for the Covid-19 vaccine, in T&T. On Thursday, the Ministry said so far, over forty-seven hundred persons in T&T, have received the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine with no adverse events reported. This country's vaccination program began, on Tuesday. Currently, healthcare workers and people aged sixty and over with non-communicable diseases are being vaccinated.