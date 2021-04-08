Morning News Brief: 08th April, 2021

Energy Minister Franklin Khan says the Niquan plant will remain closed until the exact cause of Wednesday's ground-shaking explosion can be identified. The plant, the first commercial Gas to Liquid plant in the Western Hemisphere was officially opened just under a month ago by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on March 8th. No injuries were reported during Wednesday's incident.
Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited issued a press statement saying that during the start-up of their hydrocracker system, the GTL plant suffered a serious equipment failure resulting in the blowout of its DA-301 system. Niquan said that at no point was there any threat to people or property in any surrounding area and there were no injuries or causalities.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan said safety is a primary concern. The Energy Minister said he is in constant contact with Niquan personnel. “Most importantly, this is the information I want to relay, the Ministry of Energy and Energy industries is currently setting up a technical team to officially investigate the cause of this incident and the plant will not be allowed to restart until they complete that investigation”
In its latest update on the Prime Minister released after 8:30 last night, the OPM said doctors took the Prime Minister from the official Residence at Blenheim to the Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill where he underwent an MRI examination to monitor his lung functions. The Prime Minister was then returned to quarantine at the official Residence where he continues to be monitored and cared for by the staff of the Tobago Regional Health Authority.
Today, the Prime Minister will virtually chair the meeting of Cabinet as well as meet virtually with a Director at Shell Global as well as the President and country Chair, Shell, Trinidad and Tobago. The OPM said Dr. Rowley held follow-up talks with US Congresswoman Maxine Waters, head of the House Committee on Financial Services via a conference call on Wednesday and they were successful.