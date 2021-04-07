The Prime Minister contracting COVID-19 forced the cancellation of him receiving the Astrazeneca jab at the Scarborough Health Centre. However, THA Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine took the vaccine at the facility, starting the wider rollout of the vaccine in Tobago.
The Health Minister said that there would be contact tracing for the Prime Minister.
The Buccoo Reef, the second of two fast ferries designed specifically for the inter-island sea bridge, is here. The vessel docked at the Port of Port of Spain on Tuesday after making her journey from the Incat shipyard in Hobart, Tasmania. It's the second vessel to be delivered since government, through the National Infrastructure Development Company, NIDCO, decided to purchase two passenger fast ferries in 2017. Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says, approvals have already been granted by Cabinet to begin the process for acquisition of a cargo vessel...which again would be designed specifically for T&T.