The number of new Covid cases on Wednesday fell one shy of 400 and there were four more deaths taking the toll to 189 and dire warnings from our health experts about running out of bed space and an explosion in cases if the trend continues. Dr. Mariam Abdool Richards and Dr. Avery Hinds both expressed grave concern.

Dr. Miriam Abdool-Richards (Principal Medical Officer) said ‘and if all things equal our staff continues at numbers have all equipment ambulance system not overwhelmed which we were close to Thursday night, we will have only 226 spaces available which gives us 7 days to full occupancy.

Dr. Avery Hinds (Technical Director) said ‘if we just look at projections of active cases that getting towards 10,000 people by end of May which is not a place want to be.’

Younger persons are also dying including those without co-morbidities. The Health Ministry also says more persons seem to be presenting with more aggressive manifestations of the virus.

