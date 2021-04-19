Morning Brief: 19th April, 2021

The Opposition UNC is blaming Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and his Cabinet for the COVID-19 spike! Reflecting on the increasing number of new cases being reported daily, the UNC says the government has been making the wrong decisions. They are not in agreement with the current restrictions.
The UNC fears the latest set of restrictions once again limiting public gatherings to no more than 5 people and, prohibiting in-house dining and beach-bathing will have a devastating impact on the economy.
An online condolence book for former Energy Minister Franklin Khan, is now available online, Khan passed away suddenly at his home at Moka, Maraval on Saturday morning. Interested persons can visit www.energy.gov.tt, and click 'Virtual Condolence Book' under the Quick links panel to the left of the page.