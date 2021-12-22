The Ministry of Health is tonight admitting that with the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the majority of which are in home self isolation, it is becoming difficult and near impossible to keep a daily track of these patients for the purpose of health check-ups and adherence to their quarantine orders.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says more staff is needed, as there are eight County Medical Officers of Health in Trinidad and one in Tobago.
"So the numbers are quite large in terms of what they have to monitor so it would mean that they would have to call 14,000 people every day...trying to get additional staff in place to assist with that backlog in terms of the persons with comorbidities or, you visit your Accident and Emergency as quickly as you can."