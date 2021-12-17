The Ministry of Health says the government has put several measures in place to try to reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths, in T&T.
These include approving and getting ant-viral drugs, declaring a State of Emergency, expanding the ICU bed capacity, and getting COVID-19 vaccines.
As the death toll continues to rise, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says, the country will be getting more oxygen supplies soon.
This was announced as Deyalsingh responded to a question by Caroni East MP -- Dr. Rishad Seecheran, in Parliament, today.
"We have been working with that for that, over the past month with our major oxygen suppliers high volume cannulas so we are doing everything possible to make sure that our patients have oxygen, but, however, we need more people to be vaccinated."
The Minister says the signs continue to show it's a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
And, he gave an update on the Accident and Emergency Departments as of this morning.
"At Sangre Grande this morning, we have 50 persons in the A&E and North West A&E, 95 percent unvaccinated."