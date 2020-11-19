The Ministry of Education today advises students and teachers not only of the new date of the SEA exam, but that that there has been a reduction in the number of test items for each exam.
The time limit for the administration of English Language Arts, Writing, English Language Arts and Mathematics remains unchanged at 50 minutes, 75 minutes and 75 minutes consecutively.
But there has been a reduction in the number of test items.
The Mathematics paper will now have 40 questions compared to the previous 45.
English Language Arts will now have 36 questions and not 43 as in past years and The English Language Arts Writing Paper will only assess Narrative Writing for the 2021 exam.