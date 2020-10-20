Dr. Joanne Paul, Head of the Paediatrics Emergency Department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex is seeking to deter parents from allowing their children to participate in what she is terming a 'Super Spreader Event' where the Covid 19 virus can be allowed to be transmitted through human group activity , like the upcoming Halloween event where children can visit various homes tricking or treating.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The proposed increased taxes and Import Duty on Imported Private Motor Cars as announced in …
The Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA is seeking to reinforce COVID 19 Public Health Co…
Officers have seized over half a million dollars' worth of marijuana and thirty-two exotic b…
Dr. Joanne Paul, Head of the Paediatrics Emergency Department at the Eric Williams Medical S…
On the show, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Pennelope Beckles -
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- T&T Buccoo Reef Vessel Tour
- T&T Expert Team To Visit FSO NABARIMA
- Corruption In Agri Ministry Caroni Office Says Gov’t
- Private Sector Ready For Full Reopening
- CXC Protest
- Beyond The Tape: Monday 19th October 2020
- COVID & You
- 2021 Allocation Doesn't Mean Staff Cuts At WASA?
- Cabinet Committee Meeting On Port Privatisation
- Seeds For The Future 2020