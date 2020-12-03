Less than twenty four hours after a Mayaro mother of two, Krystal Primus Espinoza was reported missing by her husband, there is confirmation that she has met her demise.
Police have confirmed to TV6 that Ms Espinosa's body has been found.
According to Mayaro police the woman's husband, Alvon Espinosa reported her missing this morning after she did not return home after leaving home at 10 am on Wednesday to run errands.
A short while later police received information from the Toco District that this gold coloured Toyota Hilux was seen on a beach down a precipice in the Penzance area.
A search of the vehicle yielded a wallet containing two drivers permits, one belonging to Krystal Primus and the other, to her husband, Alvon Espinoza.
Kristal's sister tells us in desperation, they have taken to social media to help find her. The family, she said had been searching for her since her disappearance and calls to her phone went unanswered.
We're told that her cell phone was later found in the vehicle.
They say she was alone at the time, and was wearing a multi coloured dress.
Information coming to hand suggest the woman's body was discovered along the shoreline, not far from where the vehicle landed.
Relatives describe Kristal as a jolly, easy going woman who was looking forward to Christmas.
Kristal's two young children we are told, have not yet been told of her demise.