MISSING: Renee Lizanne Tavernier

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 29-year-old RENEE LIZANNE TAVERNIER.
Renee, of Sun Valley Extension, Santa Cruz, was last seen driving away from her home in a black Nissan Almera on Saturday 6th July 2019. She was reported missing to the police on the following date.
Renee is of African descent, 5 feet 2 inches tall, stockily built, with a dark brown complexion, teardrop tattoos on her face, and star tattoos on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a pair of ¾ army green pants, a light brown jersey, green hat and a pair of blue slippers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of RENEE LIZANNE TAVERNIER is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.