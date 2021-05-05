The Health Minister also made apparent reference to the Seychelles which according to international media outlets such as Bloomberg, fully vaccinated more of its population against the coronavirus than any other nation but has closed schools and cancelled sporting activities for two weeks as Covid infections there surge.
Ministry of Health: Follow the guidelines even if vaccinated
President of the Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, is telling the public: We don't have six more days - the system is already overwhelmed. Stuart says at this time, there is only one nurse to Forty-Five COVID patients in hospital
In the last few days the country has had to cope with more restrictions deemed necessary because of a frightening COVID-19 surge.
A Global Coalition in Support of St. Vincent & the Grenadines was formed by the country's Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves together with the Chairman of the OECS, Roosevelt Skerritt, Prime Minister of Dominica following the recent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.
Younger persons are also dying including those without co-morbidities.
A group of farmers from Mayo village is calling on the management of Trinidad Cement Limited to allow them to continue farming on the company's land.
