Ministry of Health: Follow the guidelines even if vaccinated

The Health Minister also made apparent reference to the Seychelles which according to international media outlets such as Bloomberg, fully vaccinated more of its population against the coronavirus than any other nation but has closed schools and cancelled sporting activities for two weeks as Covid infections there surge.

TTRNA: One Nurse To 45 COVID Patients

President of the Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, is telling the public: We don't have six more days - the system is already overwhelmed. Stuart says at this time, there is only one nurse to Forty-Five COVID patients in hospital

Morning Edition: 6th May, 2021

A Global Coalition in Support of St. Vincent & the Grenadines was formed by the country's Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves together with the Chairman of the OECS, Roosevelt Skerritt, Prime Minister of Dominica following the recent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

Mayo Farmers vs TCL

A group of farmers from Mayo village is calling on the management of Trinidad Cement Limited to allow them to continue farming on the company's land.