The Minister of Education Dr. the Honourable Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry, Lisa Morris-Julian are extending condolences to the family and friends of the fire victims. One of the victims is Ezekiel Burke. Ezekiel was a Form Five student of Blanchisseuse Secondary School.
His fifteen-year old sister Jenecia Burke, who is also a Form 4 student of Blanchisseuse Secondary School, and another sibling escaped the fire.
The Education Ministry says Officers of the Students Support Services Division have already scheduled virtual counselling sessions for Ezekiels's sister Jenecia, the rest of his family and his classmates.
Principal of the Blanchisseuse Secondary School, Hashim Johnson has also contacted officers of the Employees Assistance Programme to provide counselling for the teachers of the school. Mr. Johnson said the deceased student, Ezekiel Burke was a well-mannered, ambitious, and respectful student who will be greatly missed by his peers and teachers.