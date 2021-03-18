The Ministry of Works and Transport has responded to a protest by residents of Mandingo Road, Princes Town on Wednesday.
A statement from the ministry today says it is assessing plans to implement a permanent solution to the massive landslip in that area.
The road was closed by the Ministry in December 2020 after most of it collapsed as did a home in the area.
Residents who came out to protest on Wednesday told TV6 News that the situation has worsened, and there has been no action from the ministry to stabilise the site and save the other homes now on the verge of collapse.
In its media release, the Works ministry said it notes with great concern the severe landslip activity which was exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall.. advancing the erosion.
As a result is says it's exploring interim slope stabilisation measures to reduce further deterioration of the slope until permanent works are designed and tendered.
It added that since December it has been undertaking investigations to determine a solution to reconstruct the roadway.